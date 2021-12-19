Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,151 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Citrix Systems worth $10,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,448 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 14,603.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,815 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 518,266 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $331,252,000 after purchasing an additional 351,760 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,129,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after purchasing an additional 246,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $83.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.61. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

