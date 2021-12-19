Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 25 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Adobe by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 50.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.84.

Adobe stock opened at $556.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $642.99 and its 200-day moving average is $619.79. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

