Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,043 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 312.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,891,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,805,000 after acquiring an additional 159,534 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,667,000 after buying an additional 100,719 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 576,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,806,000 after buying an additional 43,711 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 574,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter.

FHLC opened at $67.18 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $55.77 and a 12 month high of $68.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.26.

