Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,177 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DB. UBS Group upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

DB opened at $12.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

