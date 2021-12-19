Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.92.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $261,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,995. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $150.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.42. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.77 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.