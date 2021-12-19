Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.94 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $21.55. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

