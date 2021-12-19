Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.39.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 543 shares of company stock valued at $298,240. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $634.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $553.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $261.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $644.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

