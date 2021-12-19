Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $720,000 Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $85.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.48 and its 200-day moving average is $82.88. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $54.88 and a 52 week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

