180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $332,000 Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,018,000 after buying an additional 154,533 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 17.1% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 7.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 961.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,998,000 after buying an additional 1,334,668 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07. KB Home has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.75.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.45%.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $1,636,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,426,138.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,254 shares of company stock valued at $16,263,608 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

