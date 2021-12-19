Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.