RPC (NYSE:RES) & Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Head to Head Contrast

RPC (NYSE:RES) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for RPC and Expro Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPC 1 2 0 0 1.67 Expro Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

RPC currently has a consensus price target of $3.58, indicating a potential downside of 20.72%. Given RPC’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RPC is more favorable than Expro Group.

Profitability

This table compares RPC and Expro Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPC -2.06% -1.91% -1.49% Expro Group -14.44% -5.45% -4.35%

Risk & Volatility

RPC has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expro Group has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.8% of RPC shares are held by institutional investors. 69.0% of RPC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Expro Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RPC and Expro Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPC $598.30 million 1.63 -$212.19 million ($0.08) -56.50 Expro Group $390.36 million 3.78 -$156.22 million ($1.66) -8.15

Expro Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RPC. RPC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expro Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RPC beats Expro Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc. engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services. The Support Services segment offers oilfield pipe inspection services and rental tools for use with onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

