Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 13,963.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

MTB opened at $147.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $119.89 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

