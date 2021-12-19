Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 400 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 57.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $72,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $482.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.54, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.51 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $2,444,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $1,076,623.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,301 shares of company stock worth $25,798,974 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Truist lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.