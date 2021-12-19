Intrua Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $133.25 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $93.62 and a one year high of $139.11. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.67 and a 200-day moving average of $127.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

