Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 760 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Apartment Income REIT worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 34.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,096,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,318,000 after acquiring an additional 531,339 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIRC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $52.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion and a PE ratio of -114.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average is $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -382.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

