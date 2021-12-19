Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,610 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,231 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 46.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 41.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the second quarter worth $217,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $200.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.30. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on XLNX. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.36.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.