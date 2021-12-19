Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.23. Earthstone Energy posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

ESTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 2.61. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $950,000. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 71,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. 39.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

