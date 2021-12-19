AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). AMC Entertainment reported earnings of ($3.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AMC Entertainment.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.70) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

In related news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $2,164,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 18,316 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $565,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,272,880 shares of company stock worth $47,543,540. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 199.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,370,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,148,000 after acquiring an additional 913,303 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 282,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after buying an additional 54,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,599,000 after buying an additional 545,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.28. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.