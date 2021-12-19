Head-To-Head Survey: Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) versus Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) and Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Rotork and Montauk Renewables’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rotork N/A N/A N/A Montauk Renewables -5.88% -4.58% -2.97%

2.0% of Montauk Renewables shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.8% of Montauk Renewables shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rotork and Montauk Renewables’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rotork $854.71 million 4.43 $120.16 million $0.66 26.29 Montauk Renewables $100.38 million 14.60 $4.60 million N/A N/A

Rotork has higher revenue and earnings than Montauk Renewables.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rotork and Montauk Renewables, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rotork 0 0 0 0 N/A Montauk Renewables 0 0 1 0 3.00

Montauk Renewables has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.40%. Given Montauk Renewables’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Montauk Renewables is more favorable than Rotork.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators. It also provides gearboxes and valve accessories comprising multi-turn and quarter-turn gearboxes, smart position indicators, direct mount chain wheels, valve accessories, roto hammers, and master gear products. In addition, the company offers instrumentation and control products, such as instrument valves, controllers, and measurement products; and pneumatic valves and manifolds, which include air preparation equipment, poppet valves, spool valves, ancillaries, direct acting solenoid valves, slide valves, and impact pneumatic manifolds. Further, it provides power transmission products; and actuator workshop overhaul, field support, client support programme, planned shutdown support, valve automation center, technical support, and training services. The company serves oil and gas, power generation, water and sewage, marine, and mining sectors. Rotork plc was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Bath, the United Kingdom.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc., a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid. Its customers for RNG and renewable identification numbers include long-term owner-operators of landfills and livestock farms, investor-owned and municipal electricity utilities, and refiners in the natural gas and refining sectors. Montauk Renewables, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

