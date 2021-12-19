Intrua Financial LLC Invests $236,000 in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in TELUS by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 234,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in TELUS by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 706,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after acquiring an additional 28,284 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 63,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TU shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

TU opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.84%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

