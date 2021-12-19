Huntington National Bank Has $324,000 Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 38.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,797,000 after acquiring an additional 481,644 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,859,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,567,000 after buying an additional 1,089,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.48.

BSX opened at $40.86 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $144,772.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 413,475 shares of company stock valued at $17,767,188. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

