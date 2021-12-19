NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $218.71 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $152.93 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.84.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

