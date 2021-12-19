State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of CarMax worth $12,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 364.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 10.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 33.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 24.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMX. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

KMX stock opened at $137.54 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.36.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

