Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,028 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,844,000 after acquiring an additional 439,189 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,745,000 after acquiring an additional 342,603 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,639,000 after acquiring an additional 274,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 9,466.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 224,445 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $85.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.33.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.