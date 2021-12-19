Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO Sells $394,575.45 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BKNG opened at $2,210.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,359.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,297.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion, a PE ratio of 241.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,745.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 53.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 92.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

