Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 10,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $186.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

