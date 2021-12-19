Signaturefd LLC Has $926,000 Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,669,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $91.62 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $80.92 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.71.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.