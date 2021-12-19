Head-To-Head Analysis: AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) & ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT)

ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) and AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of AmpliTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 71.5% of ALR Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ALR Technologies and AmpliTech Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALR Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A AmpliTech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

AmpliTech Group has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 174.73%. Given AmpliTech Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AmpliTech Group is more favorable than ALR Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares ALR Technologies and AmpliTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALR Technologies N/A N/A -2,857.67% AmpliTech Group -70.36% -14.67% -13.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ALR Technologies and AmpliTech Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALR Technologies N/A N/A -$5.92 million N/A N/A AmpliTech Group $3.46 million 9.88 -$1.03 million N/A N/A

AmpliTech Group has higher revenue and earnings than ALR Technologies.

Summary

AmpliTech Group beats ALR Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALR Technologies

ALR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of remote monitoring and care facilitation for patients with diabetes. The firm has created ALRT Diabetes Management Solution to address the five causes for not controlling diabetes with: Active patient monitoring, Direct meter uploads, Machine intelligent data processing, Predictive A1C; and Insulin dosage adjustment. The company was founded by Sidney S. Chan on March 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets. The company was founded by Fawad Maqbool on October 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Bohemia, NY.

