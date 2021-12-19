M&T Bank Corp Sells 13,222 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,222 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $13,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 70,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 33,959 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,217,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.0% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 37,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

