M&T Bank Corp Has $12.06 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $251.22 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.70. The company has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.