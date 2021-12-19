Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Update

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the November 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Shiseido in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS SSDOY opened at $57.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.05. Shiseido has a 52-week low of $55.97 and a 52-week high of $79.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.21 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.66). Shiseido had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that Shiseido will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

