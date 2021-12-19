iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Up 44.8% in November

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the November 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 54.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BGRN stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.93 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Global Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%.

