$0.81 EPS Expected for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) to announce earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TC Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. TC Energy reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TC Energy.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities cut their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 192,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 32,566 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,057,000 after buying an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

TRP stock opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $40.11 and a 1 year high of $55.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.6986 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.61%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

