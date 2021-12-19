Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Sells $269,570.28 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $269,570.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Priscilla Hung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Priscilla Hung sold 4,851 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $564,365.34.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $112.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.93 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.28. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 336.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWRE. Citigroup decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

