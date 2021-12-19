$0.85 EPS Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.87. Spirit Realty Capital reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 560,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,808,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 62.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 869,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,027,000 after acquiring an additional 335,273 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 28.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 205,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.81. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $36.89 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

