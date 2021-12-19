PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Director Sells $223,550.00 in Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $223,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CNXN opened at $44.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $46.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.70. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in PC Connection by 99,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PC Connection by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PC Connection by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

