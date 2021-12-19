Stuart A. Rose Sells 2,425 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) insider Stuart A. Rose sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $243,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of REX stock opened at $94.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.00. REX American Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $116.86. The company has a market cap of $560.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.06.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in REX American Resources by 98,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in REX American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in REX American Resources by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in REX American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

