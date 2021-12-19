M&T Bank Corp Has $8.15 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 344.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,139 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 277.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 621.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Atlassian by 45.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM opened at $350.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $406.67 and its 200-day moving average is $349.24. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.62, a PEG ratio of 105.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEAM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.28.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

