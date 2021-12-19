M&T Bank Corp Sells 401 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 17.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,856,000 after purchasing an additional 493,576 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of State Street by 28.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,128,000 after buying an additional 363,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 2.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,027,000 after buying an additional 94,564 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 23.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000,000 after buying an additional 79,896 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of State Street by 46.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $91.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.50. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $100.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STT. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,923 shares of company stock worth $3,576,303 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

