Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 599,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,231,000 after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $82.28 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

