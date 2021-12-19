State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Woodward by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $105.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.74 and a 200 day moving average of $117.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.65. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.43 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.76 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.44%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

