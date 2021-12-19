BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Price Up 8.3%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.96 and last traded at $12.92. 56,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,154,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Anthony Doyle bought 35,258 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $440,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,100 shares of company stock worth $2,045,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 162.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,921,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,900 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

