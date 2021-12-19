Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) rose 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 2,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 370,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The firm has a market cap of $519.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 612,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

