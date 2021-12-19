Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,477 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.46% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFXF opened at $21.70 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $19.94 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40.

