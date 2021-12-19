Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $170,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,150 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.75.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $201.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.28 and a 12 month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

