China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Shares Down 14.3%

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG)’s share price fell 14.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 32,438 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 10,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19.

China Dongsheng International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDSG)

China DongSheng International, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of nutritional supplements, and beauty care and alternative health care products. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Jilin, China.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for China Dongsheng International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Dongsheng International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.