Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTCMKTS:MIUFY) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:MIUFY) fell 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $9.60. 711 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20.

About Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTCMKTS:MIUFY)

Mitsubishi HC Capital, Inc provides finance and leasing services. The company was founded on April 12, 1971 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

