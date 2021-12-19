EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in EMCOR Group by 124.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EME opened at $121.50 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.36 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.04.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

EME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

