Insider Buying: Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Director Purchases $499,602.15 in Stock

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Director Alan F. Harris bought 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,602.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $161.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.71. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $145.79 and a one year high of $201.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $392.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.80 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LANC shares. Benchmark started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.