AMG National Trust Bank Has $408,000 Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Amundi bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,400,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797,361 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,330,000 after purchasing an additional 674,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after purchasing an additional 585,399 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.85.

IQV opened at $267.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.00 and a 12 month high of $272.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

